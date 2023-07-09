The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (hitting .275 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .267 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this season (62.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (21.6%).

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 20 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .300 AVG .240 .321 OBP .248 .638 SLG .385 11 XBH 10 8 HR 2 14 RBI 7 13/2 K/BB 21/2 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings