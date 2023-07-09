After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .255 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this year (54 of 79), with multiple hits 20 times (25.3%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Pena has an RBI in 22 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year (33 of 79), with two or more runs eight times (10.1%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .231 AVG .280 .309 OBP .310 .381 SLG .440 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 16 29/13 K/BB 46/5 7 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings