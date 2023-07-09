The WNBA schedule on Sunday will include the Indiana Fever (5-13) hosting Natasha Howard and the Dallas Wings (9-9) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the matchup starting at 4:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Dallas picked up an 80-78 win over Las Vegas. The Wings were led by Arike Ogunbowale, who wound up with 21 points and four steals, while Howard added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Indiana enters this matchup having lost to Washington in their last game 96-88. They were led by Lexie Hull (20 PTS, 2 STL, 63.6 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and NaLyssa Smith (19 PTS, 7 REB, 56.3 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-135 to win)

Wings (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+110 to win)

Fever (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-1.5)

Wings (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wings Season Stats

The Wings rank fifth in the WNBA with 83.9 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank eighth with 83.1 points allowed per game.

Dallas has been shining when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking best in the WNBA in boards per game (39.4) and second-best in rebounds allowed per contest (33.0).

The Wings rank ninth in the WNBA with 18.4 assists per game.

With 13.5 turnovers per game, Dallas is seventh in the WNBA. It forces 14.2 turnovers per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Wings rank eighth in the WNBA by making 6.7 treys per contest, but they own a 28.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks worst in the league.

With 7.4 treys conceded per game, Dallas ranks sixth in the WNBA. It is giving up a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks seventh in the league.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings' offense has been much better at home (85.7 PPG) compared to their play on the road (82.2 PPG). Likewise, their defense has been better at home (81.6 PPG allowed) compared to away games (84.7 PPG allowed).

In home games, Dallas averages 41.2 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 30.7, while on the road it averages 37.6 per game and allows 35.3.

The Wings average 19.1 assists per home contest, 1.4 more than their road game average in 2023 (17.7). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Dallas commit more turnovers at home (14.8 per game) than on the road (12.2). It's also forced more turnovers at home (14.2 per game) than on the road (14.1).

In 2023 the Wings are averaging 6.4 made three-pointers at home and 7.0 away, while shooting 28.3% from deep at home compared to 28.9% away.

This year, Dallas averages 7.8 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 7.1 on the road (while conceding 32.9% shooting from deep in home games compared to 33.9% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have put together a 7-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63.6% of those games).

The Wings have gone 7-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (70%).

Dallas is 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Dallas' ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more is 5-6.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wings have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.