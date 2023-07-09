Brandon Bielak gets the nod on the mound for the Houston Astros aiming to slow down J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 107 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks 13th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 416.

The Astros have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Houston has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Houston has the third-best ERA (3.67) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.255 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Bielak (4-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing two hits.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

Bielak has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/16/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away - -

