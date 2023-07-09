Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 9
Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (50-40) and the Seattle Mariners (44-44) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 9.
The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (6-5) versus the Astros and Brandon Bielak (4-4).
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Player Props
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 contests.
- The Astros have come away with 14 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has been victorious nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (416 total, 4.6 per game).
- Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.67 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 4
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Kyle Freeland
|July 5
|Rockies
|W 6-4
|J.P. France vs Chase Anderson
|July 6
|Mariners
|L 5-1
|Ronel Blanco vs George Kirby
|July 7
|Mariners
|L 10-1
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo
|July 8
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Framber Valdez vs Bryan Woo
|July 9
|Mariners
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert
|July 14
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Rockies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.