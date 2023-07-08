Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks while hitting .272.
- Diaz has had a hit in 32 of 50 games this year (64.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (22.0%).
- In 18.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (36.0%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.312
|AVG
|.240
|.333
|OBP
|.248
|.662
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|10
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|13/2
|K/BB
|21/2
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.08 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing batters.
