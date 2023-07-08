The U.S. Women’s Open is nearing the end, and prior to the final round Nasa Hataoka is in first place with a score of -7.

Looking to bet on Nasa Hataoka at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nasa Hataoka Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Hataoka has finished below par on 12 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 17 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Hataoka has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Hataoka has finished in the top 20 twice in her past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Hataoka has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Hataoka has made the cut 22 times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -6 277 0 22 1 6 $932,337

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,509 yards, Pebble Beach Golf Links is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,026 yards .

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is 6,509 yards, 59 yards shorter than the average course Hataoka has played in the past year (6,568).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Hataoka's Last Time Out

Hataoka finished in the 40th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

She averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which landed her in the 64th percentile of the field.

Hataoka was better than 70% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.83.

Hataoka fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hataoka recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.6).

Hataoka's five birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the tournament average (3.5).

In that most recent tournament, Hataoka had a bogey or worse on 10 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Hataoka finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hataoka had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.3.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Hataoka Odds to Win: -110 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hataoka's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.