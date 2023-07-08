The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Meyers has gotten a hit in 34 of 64 games this season (53.1%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (17.2%).

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (21.9%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (9.4%).

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .179 AVG .275 .275 OBP .348 .321 SLG .431 7 XBH 11 4 HR 2 9 RBI 13 36/13 K/BB 26/9 2 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings