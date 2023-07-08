You can see player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Wander Franco and others on the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays prior to their matchup at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

Braves vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (10-2) for his 18th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1 vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2 at Phillies Jun. 20 6.0 8 1 1 9 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2 vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 117 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 41 bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.410/.587 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Guardians Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 85 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .254/.360/.573 so far this season.

Olson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Franco Stats

Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 45 RBI (95 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.341/.469 so far this year.

Franco has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs and three RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI (91 total hits).

He has a slash line of .316/.404/.500 so far this season.

Diaz has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .267 with three walks.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Jul. 7 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

