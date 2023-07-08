When the Houston Astros (49-40) and Seattle Mariners (44-43) face off at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, July 8, Framber Valdez will get the ball for the Astros, while the Mariners will send Bryan Woo to the mound. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +100 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been listed at 7 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (1-1, 4.08 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 32 (57.1%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Astros have a 30-21 record (winning 58.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Mariners have come away with 11 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 8-9 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) José Abreu 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +115 - 2nd

