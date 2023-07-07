Player props can be found for Wander Franco and Ronald Acuna Jr., among others, when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow (2-2) will take the mound for the Rays, his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Glasnow has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mariners Jul. 1 5.2 7 3 3 11 1 vs. Royals Jun. 25 5.0 4 1 1 12 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 4.1 6 6 6 7 2 at Athletics Jun. 14 5.1 6 3 3 6 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 9 6.0 1 1 1 6 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Glasnow's player props with BetMGM.

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Franco Stats

Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI (94 total hits). He has stolen 28 bases.

He has a .284/.342/.462 slash line on the season.

Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI (88 total hits).

He has a slash line of .310/.399/.496 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 117 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 41 bases.

He has a slash line of .337/.414/.594 on the season.

Acuna will look for his 17th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Guardians Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 84 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .254/.361/.577 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.