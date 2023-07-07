Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 92 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.368/.478 on the season.

Tucker hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .425 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 4-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 54 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .241/.342/.393 so far this season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has put up 88 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a .251/.312/.416 slash line so far this season.

Rodriguez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with three doubles, four walks and six RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has put up 72 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .254/.365/.403 on the season.

Crawford has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

