Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Mariners on July 7, 2023
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 92 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.368/.478 on the season.
- Tucker hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .425 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|4-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 54 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .241/.342/.393 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has put up 88 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with 20 stolen bases.
- He has a .251/.312/.416 slash line so far this season.
- Rodriguez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with three doubles, four walks and six RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has put up 72 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .254/.365/.403 on the season.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and seven RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
