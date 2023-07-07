How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez take the field at Minute Maid Park against Corey Julks and the Houston Astros on Friday.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 10th-best in MLB play with 106 total home runs.
- Houston's .412 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).
- Houston has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (412 total runs).
- The Astros rank 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in MLB.
- Houston's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.62 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.243).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Brown has eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Brown is looking to record his 11th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|W 5-3
|Away
|Shawn Dubin
|Andrew Heaney
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-11
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Martín Pérez
|7/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Kyle Freeland
|7/5/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-4
|Home
|J.P. France
|Chase Anderson
|7/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-1
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|George Kirby
|7/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Castillo
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Bryan Woo
|7/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Logan Gilbert
|7/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|-
|-
