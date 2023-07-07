Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 7
Friday's game features the Houston Astros (49-39) and the Seattle Mariners (43-43) clashing at Minute Maid Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.
The probable starters are Hunter Brown (6-5) for the Astros and Luis Castillo (5-6) for the Mariners.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 56 times and won 32, or 57.1%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 35-27, a 56.5% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Astros have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 412.
- The Astros' 3.62 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Shawn Dubin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|W 12-11
|Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez
|July 4
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Kyle Freeland
|July 5
|Rockies
|W 6-4
|J.P. France vs Chase Anderson
|July 6
|Mariners
|L 5-1
|Ronel Blanco vs George Kirby
|July 7
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo
|July 8
|Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Bryan Woo
|July 9
|Mariners
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert
|July 14
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs TBA
