Friday's game features the Houston Astros (49-39) and the Seattle Mariners (43-43) clashing at Minute Maid Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (6-5) for the Astros and Luis Castillo (5-6) for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 56 times and won 32, or 57.1%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 35-27, a 56.5% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Astros have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 412.

The Astros' 3.62 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule