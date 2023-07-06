The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI last time in action, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks while batting .267.

Diaz has had a hit in 30 of 48 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.8%).

In nine games this year, he has homered (18.8%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has driven in a run in 18 games this year (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 19 of 48 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 27 .304 AVG .240 .329 OBP .248 .696 SLG .385 11 XBH 10 8 HR 2 14 RBI 7 13/2 K/BB 21/2 0 SB 0

