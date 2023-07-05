How to Watch the WNBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's WNBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those four games is the Phoenix Mercury taking on the New York Liberty.
Today's WNBA Games
The New York Liberty host the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NYL Record: 11-4
- PHO Record: 3-12
- NYL Stats: 87.1 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- PHO Stats: 76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.8 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.0 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 4.1 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -15
- NYL Odds to Win: -1667
- PHO Odds to Win: +908
- Total: 164.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx face the Indiana Fever
The Fever look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 7-9
- IND Record: 5-11
- MIN Stats: 79.6 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- IND Stats: 81.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (22.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -124
- IND Odds to Win: +101
- Total: 165.5 points
The Las Vegas Aces play the Dallas Wings
The Wings hope to pick up a road win at the Aces on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 15-1
- DAL Record: 8-8
- LVA Stats: 93.7 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.1 Opp. PPG (second)
- DAL Stats: 84.3 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 83.1 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.4 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (19.1 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -15
- LVA Odds to Win: -1659
- DAL Odds to Win: +908
- Total: 176.5 points
The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Atlanta Dream
The Dream take to the home court of the Sparks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 7-10
- ATL Record: 7-8
- LAS Stats: 78.9 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- ATL Stats: 86.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 89.5 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.9 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.1 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1.5
- LAS Odds to Win: -119
- ATL Odds to Win: -103
- Total: 168.5 points
