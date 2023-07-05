The Dallas Wings (8-8) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they ready for their Wednesday, July 5 game against the Las Vegas Aces (15-1) at Michelob ULTRA Arena, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Wings' last game on Sunday ended in an 89-72 victory against the Mystics.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wings gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally is the Wings' top rebounder (10.4 per game), and she delivers 19.1 points and 3.5 assists. Her rebounding average ranks her first in the WNBA.

Natasha Howard is posting 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 42.6% of her shots from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Wings get 7.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Kalani Brown.

Crystal Dangerfield is posting 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 42.9% of her shots from the floor and 31.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -14.5 175.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.