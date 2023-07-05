Bligh Madris is available when the Houston Astros take on Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 29, when he went 0-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)

  • Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Madris picked up a hit in 38.5% of his games last year (15 of 39), with at least two hits in three of those contests (7.7%).
  • Appearing in 39 games last season, he hit only one round-tripper.
  • In four of 39 games last year (10.3%), Madris drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He crossed home in nine of 39 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 15
.145 AVG .227
.213 OBP .292
.232 SLG .318
4 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 1
20/6 K/BB 11/4
2 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Anderson (0-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.50 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 6.50 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
