The Houston Astros (48-38) hope to sweep the Colorado Rockies (33-54) on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park, beginning at 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (3-3, 3.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.50 ERA).

Astros vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (3-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-3, 6.50 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (3-3) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.13 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .236 in 10 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

France has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

The Rockies will send Anderson (0-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 11 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .293 against him.

Anderson has registered one quality start this year.

Anderson will try to pick up his sixth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.1 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

