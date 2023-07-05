The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 48 walks.

Bregman has recorded a hit in 54 of 85 games this season (63.5%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (14.1%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has had an RBI in 33 games this season (38.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47.1% of his games this season (40 of 85), with two or more runs eight times (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .253 AVG .233 .346 OBP .337 .399 SLG .395 10 XBH 15 6 HR 6 24 RBI 30 24/21 K/BB 24/27 4 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings