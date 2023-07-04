Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (47-38) and Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (33-53) will match up in the series opener on Tuesday, July 4 at Minute Maid Park. The matchup will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +155. A 9-run over/under is set for the game.

Astros vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (3-4, 4.37 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-8, 4.88 ERA)

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 30, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 12-5 (winning 70.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Houston has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only once in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (40.5%) in those games.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 11-24 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West +115 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.