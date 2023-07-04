The Houston Astros versus Colorado Rockies game on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Kyle Tucker and Ezequiel Tovar.

Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in baseball with 102 total home runs.

Houston is 13th in baseball with a .411 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (401 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros' .319 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Houston has a 3.63 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.252).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Brandon Bielak (3-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, June 17, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Bielak is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Bielak enters the game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Cardinals W 14-0 Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Cristian Javier Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert

