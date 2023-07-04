Astros vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's game between the Houston Astros (47-38) and Colorado Rockies (33-53) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on July 4.
The probable starters are Brandon Bielak (3-4) for the Astros and Kyle Freeland (4-8) for the Rockies.
Astros vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been favored just once and won that contest.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 54 times and won 30, or 55.6%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 12-5, a 70.6% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 401 total runs this season.
- The Astros have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 14-0
|J.P. France vs Adam Wainwright
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Ronel Blanco vs Jon Gray
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|L 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Shawn Dubin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|W 12-11
|Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez
|July 4
|Rockies
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Kyle Freeland
|July 5
|Rockies
|-
|J.P. France vs Chase Anderson
|July 6
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs George Kirby
|July 7
|Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Luis Castillo
|July 8
|Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Bryan Woo
|July 9
|Mariners
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert
