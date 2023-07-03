Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (85) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker is batting .450 with two homers during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 65.9% of his 82 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (14.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), with two or more RBI 13 times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.275
|AVG
|.295
|.358
|OBP
|.363
|.458
|SLG
|.474
|16
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|29
|18/19
|K/BB
|26/19
|8
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.28), 54th in WHIP (1.417), and 63rd in K/9 (6).
