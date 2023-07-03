Kyle Tucker and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers and Martin Perez on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (85) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Tucker is batting .450 with two homers during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

In 65.9% of his 82 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (14.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), with two or more RBI 13 times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .275 AVG .295 .358 OBP .363 .458 SLG .474 16 XBH 14 5 HR 7 22 RBI 29 18/19 K/BB 26/19 8 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings