Jose Altuve -- hitting .263 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

  • Altuve has eight doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .271.
  • Altuve has picked up a hit in 19 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (19.4%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.5% of his games this year, Altuve has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 17 of 31 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.208 AVG .323
.358 OBP .380
.377 SLG .585
5 XBH 9
2 HR 4
9 RBI 9
12/12 K/BB 12/6
2 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Perez (7-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.28), 54th in WHIP (1.417), and 63rd in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.