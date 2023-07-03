After hitting .303 with a triple, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 2:05 PM ET on Monday.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick is batting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%) McCormick has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).
  • Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (15.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.9% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (17.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 17 games this season (37.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 23
.319 AVG .205
.402 OBP .283
.611 SLG .325
11 XBH 5
5 HR 2
14 RBI 10
18/8 K/BB 29/7
5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
  • Perez (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 44th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 54th, and 6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
