The Texas Rangers (50-34) and Houston Astros (46-38) do battle on Monday at 2:05 PM ET.

The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez (7-3) against the Astros and Cristian Javier (7-1).

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.28 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.72 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .237 batting average against him.

Javier has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in a game 14 times this year entering this matchup.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

The Rangers will send Perez (7-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.28 and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .278 in 16 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

The 32-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 44th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 54th, and 6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Martín Pérez vs. Astros

The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.407) and 98 home runs.

The Astros have gone 5-for-19 with two home runs and two RBI in five innings this season against the left-hander.

