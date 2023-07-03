Monday's contest features the Texas Rangers (50-34) and the Houston Astros (46-38) matching up at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:05 PM ET on July 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Martin Perez (7-3) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (7-1) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been victorious in 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a win-loss record of 9-9 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (389 total runs).

The Astros have the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.56.

Astros Schedule