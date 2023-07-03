Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks while batting .246.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 100th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

Bregman has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (14.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 32 games this season (38.6%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (38 of 83), with two or more runs eight times (9.6%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .260 AVG .234 .350 OBP .340 .409 SLG .401 10 XBH 15 6 HR 6 24 RBI 29 24/20 K/BB 23/27 4 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings