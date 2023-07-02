After hitting .279 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Andrew Heaney) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%), including nine multi-hit games (20.5%).

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has driven in a run in 16 games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 17 of 44 games so far this season.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 25 .306 AVG .253 .323 OBP .261 .645 SLG .379 9 XBH 9 6 HR 1 11 RBI 6 11/1 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings