Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- hitting .313 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 2 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .252 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- McCormick has had a hit in 25 of 44 games this year (56.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (27.3%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 44 games (38.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.319
|AVG
|.190
|.402
|OBP
|.273
|.611
|SLG
|.291
|11
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|18/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.82 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Heaney (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
