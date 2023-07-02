Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers will play Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field in the third of a four-game series, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 97 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Fueled by 244 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 15th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Houston has scored 384 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Astros rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.253 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Shawn Dubin gets the nod for the Astros and will make his first start of the season.

The 27-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Cardinals L 4-2 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals W 10-7 Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals W 14-0 Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Shawn Dubin Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home Ronel Blanco Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Luis Castillo

