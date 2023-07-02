Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alex Bregman (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .250 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- In 64.6% of his 82 games this season, Bregman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 82), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has driven home a run in 32 games this year (39%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 38 games this season (46.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|41
|.260
|AVG
|.241
|.350
|OBP
|.349
|.409
|SLG
|.414
|10
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|29
|24/20
|K/BB
|22/27
|4
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.82 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Heaney (5-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
