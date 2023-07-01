The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz (hitting .311 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (20.9%).

He has homered in seven games this year (16.3%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this season, Diaz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 17 games this year (39.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 24 .306 AVG .250 .323 OBP .258 .645 SLG .381 9 XBH 9 6 HR 1 11 RBI 6 11/1 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

