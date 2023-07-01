The UL Monroe Warhawks are +800 to win the Sun Belt in 2023, as they have the fifth-ranked odds in the conference. We have more details on futures odds, along with the relevant statistics you need to know, in the article below.

Want to bet on any of UL Monroe's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UL Monroe Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80)

+800 (Bet $10 to win $80) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on UL Monroe's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

UL Monroe 2023 Schedule

According to the team's opponents' combined win total last season (70), UL Monroe has been handed the 69th-ranked schedule in college football. The Warhawks will square off in games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 ( of those teams won nine or more games and of them tallied fewer than four wins).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Army September 2 1 - Lamar September 9 2 - @ Texas A&M September 16 3 - Appalachian State September 30 5 - South Alabama October 7 6 - @ Texas State October 14 7 - @ Georgia Southern October 21 8 - Arkansas State October 28 9 - @ Southern Miss November 4 10 - Troy November 11 11 - @ Ole Miss November 18 12 - @ Louisiana November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.