As of now the New Orleans Saints are 13th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3000.

Watch the Saints this season on Fubo!

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Saints to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Saints and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

On defense, New Orleans was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 314.8 yards per game. It ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game).

Last season the Saints were 4-5 at home and 3-5 away.

New Orleans won twice as the underdog (2-8) and went 4-2 as the favorite last season.

The Saints were 5-7 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr threw for 3,522 yards (234.8 per game), completing 60.8% of his throws, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games with the Raiders last year.

On the ground with the Lions last season, Jamaal Williams scored 17 touchdowns and accumulated 1,066 yards (62.7 per game).

On the ground, Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 897 yards (59.8 per game).

In the passing game, Taysom Hill scored two TDs, catching nine balls for 77 yards (4.8 per game).

Demario Davis delivered one interception to go with 109 tackles, 9.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Saints to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans - +12500 2 September 18 @ Panthers - +8000 3 September 24 @ Packers - +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +15000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +6600 6 October 15 @ Texans - +15000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +2500 8 October 29 @ Colts - +10000 9 November 5 Bears - +6600 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +6600 13 December 3 Lions - +2000 14 December 10 Panthers - +8000 15 December 17 Giants - +6600 16 December 21 @ Rams - +5000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +15000 18 January 7 Falcons - +6600

Odds are current as of July 1 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.