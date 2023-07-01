Pete Werner is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New Orleans Saints kick off their season in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Pete Werner Injury Status

Werner is currently not on the injury report.

Pete Werner 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 79 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Pete Werner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 12 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 2.0 7 0 1 Week 8 Raiders 0.0 0.0 11 0 1 Week 9 Ravens 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

