The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns sport +800 odds to bring home the Sun Belt title in 2023, which ranks them fifth in the conference. Check out the numbers below, if you're thinking about placing a futures wager on their futures odds.

Louisiana Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80)

+800 (Bet $10 to win $80) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Louisiana 2023 Schedule

According to the squad's opponents' combined win total last year, Louisiana will be facing the 99th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty. The Ragin' Cajuns will face teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule features teams that put up nine or more victories and squads with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Northwestern State September 2 1 - @ Old Dominion September 9 2 - @ UAB September 16 3 - Buffalo September 23 4 - @ Minnesota September 30 5 - Texas State October 7 6 - Georgia State October 21 8 - @ South Alabama October 28 9 - @ Arkansas State November 4 10 - Southern Miss November 9 11 - @ Troy November 18 12 - UL Monroe November 25 13 -

