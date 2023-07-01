Keith Kirkwood: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Keith Kirkwood when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Keith Kirkwood Injury Status
Kirkwood is currently not on the injured list.
Keith Kirkwood 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|4 TAR, 2 REC, 18 YDS, 0 TD
Keith Kirkwood Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|1.80
|524
|196
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|8.55
|493
|172
|2023 ADP
|-
|971
|298
Other Saints Players
Keith Kirkwood 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 16
|@Browns
|2
|0
|0
|0
