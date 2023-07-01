Jordan Hawkins of the New Orleans Pelicans is +25000 to take home the NBA Rookie of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and information on Hawkins.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jordan Hawkins ROY Odds

ROY Odds: +25000 (17th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Think Jordan Hawkins will win Rookie of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Jordan Hawkins 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 11.2 279 Rebounds 3.3 83 Assists 1.6 39 Steals 0.4 10 Blocks 0.0 0 FG% 38.6% 91-for-236 3P% 36.3% 57-for-157

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Jordan Hawkins' Next Game

Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: BSOH, BSNO

BSOH, BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.