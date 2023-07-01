Jake Oettinger 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Might the Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +20000.
Jake Oettinger's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +2500 (9th in NHL)
Jake Oettinger 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|21
|Goaltending Record
|--
|11-7-2
|Shots Against
|19.9
|597
|Goals Against
|2.93
|59
|Saves
|17.93
|538
|Save %
|--
|0.901
Jake Oettinger's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
