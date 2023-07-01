Might the Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +20000.

Jake Oettinger's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +2500 (9th in NHL)

Jake Oettinger 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 21
Goaltending Record -- 11-7-2
Shots Against 19.9 597
Goals Against 2.93 59
Saves 17.93 538
Save % -- 0.901

Jake Oettinger's Next Game

