Chris Olave is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Saints square off against the Tennessee Titans in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Chris Olave Injury Status

Olave is currently not on the injury report.

Chris Olave 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 119 TAR, 72 REC, 1,042 YDS, 4 TD

Chris Olave Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 126.20 97 23 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 147.83 71 12 2023 ADP - 28 12

Chris Olave 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 3 3 41 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 13 5 80 0 Week 3 @Panthers 13 9 147 0 Week 4 Vikings 7 4 67 1 Week 5 Seahawks 6 4 54 1 Week 7 @Cardinals 14 7 106 0 Week 8 Raiders 7 5 52 0 Week 9 Ravens 9 6 71 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 3 40 0 Week 11 Rams 6 5 102 1 Week 12 @49ers 9 5 62 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 6 4 65 0 Week 15 Falcons 4 3 53 0 Week 17 @Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 18 Panthers 12 5 60 1

