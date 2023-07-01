Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (49-33) and Houston Astros (45-37) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.
The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.72 ERA).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Astros Player Props
Astros Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-2.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The past 10 Astros games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Astros have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (54.5%) in those contests.
- This season, Houston has been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (382 total runs).
- The Astros have pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|L 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Cristian Javier vs Miles Mikolas
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 14-0
|J.P. France vs Adam Wainwright
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Ronel Blanco vs Jon Gray
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez
|July 4
|Rockies
|-
|J.P. France vs Kyle Freeland
|July 5
|Rockies
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Chase Anderson
|July 6
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs George Kirby
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.