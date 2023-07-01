Alontae Taylor is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Saints match up with the Tennessee Titans in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Alontae Taylor Injury Status

Taylor is currently listed as active.

Alontae Taylor 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 45 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 11 Pass Def.

Alontae Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 0.0 0.0 3 0 3 Week 9 Ravens 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 11 Rams 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 8 0 1 Week 15 Falcons 0.0 0.0 4 0 3 Week 16 @Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 18 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

