Alex Bregman and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .249 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.

Bregman has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

In 14.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.5% of his games this season, Bregman has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (45.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .260 AVG .239 .350 OBP .346 .409 SLG .409 10 XBH 14 6 HR 6 24 RBI 29 24/20 K/BB 21/26 4 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings