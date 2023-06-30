Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 16 games this year (38.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 16 of 42 games so far this season.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|.306
|AVG
|.250
|.323
|OBP
|.259
|.645
|SLG
|.388
|9
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|11/1
|K/BB
|16/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
- Gray (6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
