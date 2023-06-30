Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .286 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 116th and he is 99th in slugging.
- Dubon has gotten a hit in 47 of 62 games this year (75.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (30.6%).
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 14 games this year (22.6%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 54.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.270
|AVG
|.299
|.284
|OBP
|.329
|.351
|SLG
|.453
|7
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|11
|13/3
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 83 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Gray (6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
