Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (43-38) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on June 30.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 3.45 ERA).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Pirates 7, Brewers 6.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.

This season Milwaukee has won 11 of its 21 games, or 52.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 324 (four per game).

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (42.6%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 14 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (334 total), Pittsburgh is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.25 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 25 @ Guardians W 5-4 Corbin Burnes vs Aaron Civale June 26 @ Mets W 2-1 Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander June 27 @ Mets L 7-2 Julio Teheran vs David Peterson June 28 @ Mets W 5-2 Wade Miley vs Kodai Senga June 29 @ Mets W 3-2 Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer June 30 @ Pirates - Freddy Peralta vs Osvaldo Bido July 1 @ Pirates - Corbin Burnes vs Johan Oviedo July 2 @ Pirates - Colin Rea vs Rich Hill July 3 Cubs - Julio Teheran vs Drew Smyly July 4 Cubs - Wade Miley vs Kyle Hendricks July 5 Cubs - Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele

Pirates Schedule