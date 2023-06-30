The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will send Jon Gray and Ronel Blanco, respectively, out for the start when the two squads face off on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 95 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Houston is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Astros' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Houston has scored 377 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Houston has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.247 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Blanco (1-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has two quality starts in four chances this season.

Blanco will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 13 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals L 4-2 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals W 10-7 Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals W 14-0 Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home Ronel Blanco Chase Anderson

