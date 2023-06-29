Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Yainer Diaz (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI) and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has nine doubles, seven home runs and three walks while batting .265.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this season (61.0%), including eight multi-hit games (19.5%).
- In 17.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this year, Diaz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (39.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.306
|AVG
|.230
|.323
|OBP
|.241
|.645
|SLG
|.351
|9
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|5
|11/1
|K/BB
|15/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-2) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 6.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.56, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .348 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.